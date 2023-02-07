WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Tables of Content, hosted by 3J The DJ:

Tables of Content - 2/7/23 Listen • 1:00:00

Editor's Note: This episode is truncated due to NPR News Special Coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address.

Listen to 3J The DJ every Tuesday night from 8-11 PM on Tables of Content.