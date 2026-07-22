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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Jojomber continues his musical journey and travels post-college

By Evan Miller,
Juliet Fromholt
Published July 8, 2026 at 1:25 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Jojomber, joined by Gideon Helf and Simon Doyle, returned to the WYSO studios on the way back to New York after his first-ever San Francisco gig at a Pride event booked in part because of TikTok.

"I've just kind of swallowed my pride and started putting some stuff out on the internet and kind of receiving, which has been really nice," said Joseph Minde-Berman who perform as Jojomber. Having recently wrapped up a musical education, he reflected on his continued growth as an artist.

"It has been great to just kind of come to a realization that this is what I want to be doing on my own without the safety barriers that school provides. And you know, I'm working some service jobs and whatnot. And I think that that's even more so motivation to kind of do that with most of my time and realize this is not what I want to be doing. So let's work harder on the music thing."

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Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt