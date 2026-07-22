Studio Session: Jojomber continues his musical journey and travels post-college

Jojomber, joined by Gideon Helf and Simon Doyle, returned to the WYSO studios on the way back to New York after his first-ever San Francisco gig at a Pride event booked in part because of TikTok.

"I've just kind of swallowed my pride and started putting some stuff out on the internet and kind of receiving, which has been really nice," said Joseph Minde-Berman who perform as Jojomber. Having recently wrapped up a musical education, he reflected on his continued growth as an artist.

"It has been great to just kind of come to a realization that this is what I want to be doing on my own without the safety barriers that school provides. And you know, I'm working some service jobs and whatnot. And I think that that's even more so motivation to kind of do that with most of my time and realize this is not what I want to be doing. So let's work harder on the music thing."