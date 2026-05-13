Steve Bognar and Anna Lavatelli curate films about activism this month at The Little Art Theatre

Antioch College professor Anna Lavatelli and documentarian Steve Bognar have picked up another artist-in-residence month at The Little Art Theatre with a theme focusing on activism. The pair stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Midday Music host Evan Miller.

"The Little Art Theater, our great cinema here in Yellow Springs, approached Anna and I to be artists in residence and curate a month-long documentary series," said Bognar. "It went great. We were so happy that there were big audiences, hungry for both great documentaries and great conversation."

With every screening there is a group conversation that follows, and Lavatelli says that this is one of the more rewarding parts of this residency.

"Programming for the Little Art is such a treat because these conversations in that small space are so intimate. It just gives so much space for us to think and process and think about what we might take away and bring into our lives."

Check out the next film in their residency, Yanuni, happening tonight May 14 at 7PM. For more info go to The Little Art Theatre's website.