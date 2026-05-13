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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Steve Bognar and Anna Lavatelli curate films about activism this month at The Little Art Theatre

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published May 13, 2026 at 3:14 PM EDT
Evan Miller
/
contributed

Antioch College professor Anna Lavatelli and documentarian Steve Bognar have picked up another artist-in-residence month at The Little Art Theatre with a theme focusing on activism. The pair stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Midday Music host Evan Miller.

"The Little Art Theater, our great cinema here in Yellow Springs, approached Anna and I to be artists in residence and curate a month-long documentary series," said Bognar. "It went great. We were so happy that there were big audiences, hungry for both great documentaries and great conversation."

With every screening there is a group conversation that follows, and Lavatelli says that this is one of the more rewarding parts of this residency.

"Programming for the Little Art is such a treat because these conversations in that small space are so intimate. It just gives so much space for us to think and process and think about what we might take away and bring into our lives."

Check out the next film in their residency, Yanuni, happening tonight May 14 at 7PM. For more info go to The Little Art Theatre's website.

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Midday Music FilmMusicInterview
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard