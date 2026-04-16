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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Cincinnati band Spoils release new album 'Mile Wide Inch Deep'

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 16, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT
Barry Leonhard
/
WYSO

Cincinnati band Spoils pulled up to the WYSO studios to perform songs from their new album Mile Wide Inch Deep on Midday Music. They spoke with host Evan Miller about the process of creating the album as well as the importance of radio and DIY music scenes.

Cincinnati is flourishing at the moment with plethora of bands. Guitarist, vocalist, and synth player Samantha Smyjunas says she's happy to see her local music scene is coming from a place of passion.

"A lot of people also feel like doing it for the right reasons, like, cause they love playing music with their friends and sharing it with their friends. That's always really encouraging to me. I think having that as the foundation for a DIY music scene is so necessary. A strong solid foundation."

Radio is deeply embedded in the heart of Spoils. Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Nina Payiatis and Smyjunas both have programs on Cincinnati's community radio station WAIF.

"I did college radio, but I grew up next door to a legend radio broadcaster, Ken Katkin, who has a program on WAIF called Trash Flow Radio on Saturdays and it's all college rock, garage rock. So I grew listening to that." said Payiatis. "My parents grew up listening to WAIF and then post-grad, some friends of ours got involved in the station and then I got back into it. Sam's got a program on there, too. It's like the zest of life. It's just amazing what you hear on the radio."

Stream and purchase Spoil's new album Mile Wide Inch Deep on bandcamp.

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Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard