Studio Session: Cincinnati band Spoils release new album 'Mile Wide Inch Deep'

Cincinnati band Spoils pulled up to the WYSO studios to perform songs from their new album Mile Wide Inch Deep on Midday Music. They spoke with host Evan Miller about the process of creating the album as well as the importance of radio and DIY music scenes.

Cincinnati is flourishing at the moment with plethora of bands. Guitarist, vocalist, and synth player Samantha Smyjunas says she's happy to see her local music scene is coming from a place of passion.

"A lot of people also feel like doing it for the right reasons, like, cause they love playing music with their friends and sharing it with their friends. That's always really encouraging to me. I think having that as the foundation for a DIY music scene is so necessary. A strong solid foundation."

Radio is deeply embedded in the heart of Spoils. Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Nina Payiatis and Smyjunas both have programs on Cincinnati's community radio station WAIF.

"I did college radio, but I grew up next door to a legend radio broadcaster, Ken Katkin, who has a program on WAIF called Trash Flow Radio on Saturdays and it's all college rock, garage rock. So I grew listening to that." said Payiatis. "My parents grew up listening to WAIF and then post-grad, some friends of ours got involved in the station and then I got back into it. Sam's got a program on there, too. It's like the zest of life. It's just amazing what you hear on the radio."

Stream and purchase Spoil's new album Mile Wide Inch Deep on bandcamp.

