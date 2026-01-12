© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Evie Ladin on the humanity in music and dance

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:22 PM EDT
Snap Jackson

Banjo player, singer, songwriter, percussive-dancer, choreographer and square-dance caller Evie Ladin has dancing and music in her blood. Ladin recalls that even from an early age she was surrounded by dance.

"I started with clogging, standing behind my mom, who's an international folk dance leader in New York City. And just to condense the history, I danced for many years with Rhythm and Shoes, and it was here on this campus [Antioch College] that I had my first workshop with Keith Terry, who has now been my partner for 25 years."

For her performance on Midday Music Ladin sang and used body music, which utilizes the human body as an instrument to create rhythms.

"Body music, it's been proven to have neurological benefits- that tactile calming, the kinesthetic learning. The experience of being able to make music with just what you've got is so important because everyone feels like they have to be good at music making when actually it's the most human of things." says Ladin.

Ladin attended Brown University where she created her own major African Studies in Dance. Through her research she came to find that western culture has a disconnection between music and dance that isolates itself from other cultures.

"I really believe that people need to be reminded that they have access to music and dance- doing it, not just consuming it. That music and dancing is a participatory experience. It makes you feel good. Scientifically proven, they do lots of studies rather than putting the money into actually doing it. They keep doing studies to prove that it's good for your brain and for feeling connected to other people and your own humanity."

Find out more and keep up with Evie Ladin on her website: https://evieladin.com/

Tags
Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard