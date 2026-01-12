Scary Hotel and Mt Air to open for Kyle Gass at Haunt Fest this weekend

Scary Hotel's Mikey Chappell dropped by the WYSO studios to chat with Midday Music host Evan Miller about their annual Haunt Fest gig at Blind Bob's. However this year, the band will be opening up for Kyle Gass from Tenacious D, with support from Columbus band Mt Air. Usually Scary Hotel headlines this Haunt Fest event but Chappell says they're actually looking forward to an earlier time-slot this time around.

"I'm kind of excited about it, and like, I really don't know what to expect. I think that's why I haven't been doing like a whole bunch of research on it, because it's kind of an ideal night for me where I get to show up, play their back-lining, and then I'm like done, and I get enjoy things."

Scary Hotel has been on a bit of a hiatus when it comes to recording. A lot has changed over the years since Chappell started the band, and he says they're leaning towards re-recording their earlier stuff to reflect where they are now.

"What I am looking at is sort of an older body of work that we've been performing for a while, but all the songs have sort of a new meaning at this point. Next year, it'll actually be about 10 years since I started doing stuff under the Scary Hotel moniker. So our plans are to, instead of writing this whole new album, we're basically gonna re-record that first EP, simply because that was a different time, that was different person, different people on those tracks. Not that I don't love them now, but they're just different songs now."

See Scary Hotel, Mt Air, and Kyle Gass perform live during Haunt Fest this weekend at Blind Bobs, Oct 25, doors will be opening at 6PM.