WYSO Today: October 23, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A corner of the Miami Valley Research Park will serve as a gathering and event space through this Sunday; Gov. Mike DeWine says Vivek Ramaswamy should take down his ad featuring his opponent's mother while the Libertarian candidate for Ohio governor thinks Ramaswamy should drop out of the race; and some people struggling to pay for higher electricity rates can't qualify for financial assistance.