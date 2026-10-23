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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: October 23, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published October 23, 2026 at 8:12 AM EDT
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An outdoor entrance, with white shipping containers on either side. The entrance itself is dark green, which a white and green checkerboard pattern along one side. It says "BaseCamp Miami Valley Research Park" on top. Along one side, the words "Parking Space" are crossed out and replaced with "Hangout Place!"
Lillian Ali
/
WYSO
The entrance to the BaseCamp installation, which will serve as a gathering and event space the weekend of October 23, 2026.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. A corner of the Miami Valley Research Park will serve as a gathering and event space through this Sunday; Gov. Mike DeWine says Vivek Ramaswamy should take down his ad featuring his opponent's mother while the Libertarian candidate for Ohio governor thinks Ramaswamy should drop out of the race; and some people struggling to pay for higher electricity rates can't qualify for financial assistance.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier