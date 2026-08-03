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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: August 3, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
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Image of a DHS summons letter for in person check-in.
Springfield Haitian Support Center
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Springfield Haitian Support Center
DHS has mailed thousands of these summons letters. It directs the recipient to personally check-in at an ICE facility.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Haitians previously covered by TPS are entering the ICE office in Blue Ash and leaving with ankle monitors while Springfield Haitian supporters hold a vigil outside of the Blue Ash ICE office; Springfield city officials say the city manager was placed on leave after receiving two anonymous letters; and National Weather Service surveyors will investigate damage caused by Saturday evening's storms.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier