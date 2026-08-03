WYSO Today: August 3, 2026
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WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Haitians previously covered by TPS are entering the ICE office in Blue Ash and leaving with ankle monitors while Springfield Haitian supporters hold a vigil outside of the Blue Ash ICE office; Springfield city officials say the city manager was placed on leave after receiving two anonymous letters; and National Weather Service surveyors will investigate damage caused by Saturday evening's storms.