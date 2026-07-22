WYSO Today: July 22, 2026
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WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. An advanced air mobility company called Electra will establish its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Springfield, bringing one of the largest economic developments to the city in its history; the Ohio EPA is for now abandoning a proposal to make it easier for data centers to discharge their wastewater into some waterways; and a low dam in Hamilton which is linked to several drownings will be removed.