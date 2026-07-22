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WYSO Today

WYSO Today: July 22, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published July 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, Gov. Mike DeWine, and Electra CEO Marc Allen at the Farnborough International Airshow in England.
Gov. Mike DeWine's Office
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JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, Gov. Mike DeWine, and Electra CEO Marc Allen at the Farnborough International Airshow in England. Electra's corporate headquarters and a manufacturing facility is coming to Springfield.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio. An advanced air mobility company called Electra will establish its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Springfield, bringing one of the largest economic developments to the city in its history; the Ohio EPA is for now abandoning a proposal to make it easier for data centers to discharge their wastewater into some waterways; and a low dam in Hamilton which is linked to several drownings will be removed.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier