© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYSO Today

WYSO Today: April 29, 2026

By Mike Frazier
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Visitors and staff dressed in orange safety equipment tour the Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill with the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm.
Shay Frank
/
WYSO
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm tours the Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill on March 25, 2024.

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio, including the US Supreme Court refusing to hear an appeal to overturn the conviction of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's conviction in the FirstEnergy nuclear power plant bailout scandal, the city of Beavercreek will place an income tax on the November ballot, and a Middletown steel plant wants to continue using fossil fuels instead of hydrogen to power the facility's steel-making furnaces.

WYSO Today
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier