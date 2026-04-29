WYSO Today: April 29, 2026

WYSO Today brings you news and weather for Dayton and Southwest Ohio, including the US Supreme Court refusing to hear an appeal to overturn the conviction of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's conviction in the FirstEnergy nuclear power plant bailout scandal, the city of Beavercreek will place an income tax on the November ballot, and a Middletown steel plant wants to continue using fossil fuels instead of hydrogen to power the facility's steel-making furnaces.