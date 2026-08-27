© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'The Kennedy Obsession - the American Myth of JFK' by John Hellmann

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 27, 2026 at 10:16 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Contributed
/
WYSO

(Original recording made in 1997)

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. He was a
man who stirred up complex emotions among the American electorate, some
loathed him, others responded as if he was a famous entertainer, think
Elvis Presley, or the Beatles. There were young women known as "jumpers"
who would jump up and down with excitement when Elvis was nearby. JFK's
presence could often cause the same kinds of reactions.

In 1997, I interviewed John Hellmann for his book "The Kennedy
Obsession — the American Myth of JFK," and we discussed how JFK turned
himself into an almost mythical figure — a living icon until that day in
Dallas — when he was transformed by violence into this timeless martyr.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn.
See stories by Vick Mickunas