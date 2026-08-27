Best of the Book Nook: 'Soul Traveler' by Albert Taylor

(Original recording made in 2000)

In 1994, Albert Taylor self-published his book "Soul Traveler: A Guide to

Out-of-Body Experiences and the Wonders Beyond" and he began trying to

sell copies of it. While today self-published books are quite common, in

1994 they were not. And online sellers like Amazon were not

available to help. Al Taylor took his show on the road and did book

signings. He would stay and give his presentation even if his audiences

consisted of a single person.

Taylor sold 35,000 books that way. A major publisher noticed. In 2000,

Taylor's book was reissued with some new material and the author came

through Dayton on book tour. He also made the trip out to Yellow Springs

to do a live interview with me that day 26 years ago. We talked about

astral projection and how Taylor became so intensely involved with the

subject of his book that he quit his job as a government scientist to

bring his message to the public. His wife was not impressed: she

divorced him.

This is a fascinating story — we had quite the conversation about it.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.