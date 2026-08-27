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Book Nook

Best of Book Nook: 'Home & Away: The Rise and Fall of Professional Football on the Banks of the Ohio' by Carl M. Becker

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 27, 2026 at 10:34 AM EDT
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Carl Becker
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(Original recording made in 1998)

In 1998, I spoke to Carl Becker in his only appearance on the program.

Becker was a deeply revered historian who taught at Wright State for
decades. When I was listening to this interview to prepare it for
rebroadcast, I wondered if by chance someone out there listening to it
might say, "oh my, that's Carl Becker, I remember him!" Becker died some
years ago.

After the show aired a listener emailed the station. The email was from
Carl Becker's daughter. She had been tuning in to WYSO when suddenly,
she heard her father's voice.

Radio can be magical.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn.
See stories by Vick Mickunas