Best of Book Nook: 'Home & Away: The Rise and Fall of Professional Football on the Banks of the Ohio' by Carl M. Becker

(Original recording made in 1998)

In 1998, I spoke to Carl Becker in his only appearance on the program.

Becker was a deeply revered historian who taught at Wright State for

decades. When I was listening to this interview to prepare it for

rebroadcast, I wondered if by chance someone out there listening to it

might say, "oh my, that's Carl Becker, I remember him!" Becker died some

years ago.

After the show aired a listener emailed the station. The email was from

Carl Becker's daughter. She had been tuning in to WYSO when suddenly,

she heard her father's voice.

Radio can be magical.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.