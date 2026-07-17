Book Nook: "Before We Were Women" by Sunita Reddy

Dr. Sunita Reddy emailed to ask if I would be interested in checking out her debut novel? I looked at the title, "Before We Were Women," and read her pitch about the book and then wondered, is this a book that I might enjoy reading? So I asked her about that, do you think I will enjoy it? I was getting a sense her readership for this story would me a high percentage of women. She encouraged me to give it a try. So I did.

That was a good decision. I loved this novel. When I interviewed her I

asked her to describe it. She said it is "a contemporary womens' fiction

about empowerment, resilience, sisterhood, of making yourself heard and

count, of bringing things together so you can become who you want to

become in your life and find power in who you are." I could not have

said it any better. All this is true, and more. She has written a real

page turner here. I also asked her how she finds the time to write given

the demands of her busy medical practice? Listen to this interview to

find out what she said. She has inspired me.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.