Best of Book Nook: Remembering Mike Wallace, author of critically acclaimed history of New York

In 1999, Mike Wallace was the co-author of "Gotham: A History of New York

City to 1898." Wallace appeared on the program right after the book came

out. It went on to win the Pulitzer Prize.

He was the sole author of the next two books. In 2017 he published "Greater Gotham: A History of New York City from 1898 to 1919." He returned to the program to discuss that second massive volume. Wallace died recently in Mexico City. We revisited that second interview during this memorial program.

Last year Wallace published the third book, "Gotham at War: A History of New York City from 1933 to 1945." I contacted his publicist to try to arrange another interview and was informed that Wallace was not in good

health and would not be available. I had really wanted to ask him about the gap in his chronology; what happened between 1919 and 1933? A lot, I'm sure. The 1929 stock market crash probably could merit a book by

itself.

That time gap shall remain a mystery. I reviewed the third book for the newspapers and on this memorial program I read a couple of excerpts from that final book.