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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Man Overboard!' by Kathleen Rooney

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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Kathleen Rooney returned to the program to talk about her latest novel
"Man Overboard!" and I was excited to talk to her again. This is a most
unusual book. Our narrator has just jumped or fallen off a cruise ship
heading to Mexico as the story opens.

Fortunately, he's an excellent swimmer but hey, he's out in the middle
of the Gulf of Mexico now, it is midnight, and how did he get there? And
when will his family who are still on board notice he is missing? Lots
to think about as he paddles along. Lots.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas