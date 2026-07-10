Book Nook: 'Man Overboard!' by Kathleen Rooney

Kathleen Rooney returned to the program to talk about her latest novel

"Man Overboard!" and I was excited to talk to her again. This is a most

unusual book. Our narrator has just jumped or fallen off a cruise ship

heading to Mexico as the story opens.

Fortunately, he's an excellent swimmer but hey, he's out in the middle

of the Gulf of Mexico now, it is midnight, and how did he get there? And

when will his family who are still on board notice he is missing? Lots

to think about as he paddles along. Lots.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

