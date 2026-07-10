Book Nook: 'Blunt Instrument' by Amy Bloom

More than 20 years ago, I had Amy Bloom appear on the show to discuss a couple

of her story collections. She continues to publish amazing books, and I

was finally able to arrange another interview with her for a most

unusual project, her first crime novel. "Blunt Instrument" is a private

eye novel and is truly a delightful read. Bloom puts her own spin on the

genre while still adhering to some of the plotting devices fans of

mysteries might expect. I thought it was hilarious, a real gas to read.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

