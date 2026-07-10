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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Blunt Instrument' by Amy Bloom

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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a book cover that says "blunt instrument" and shows a broken pencil
Amy Bloom
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Contributed

More than 20 years ago, I had Amy Bloom appear on the show to discuss a couple
of her story collections. She continues to publish amazing books, and I
was finally able to arrange another interview with her for a most
unusual project, her first crime novel. "Blunt Instrument" is a private
eye novel and is truly a delightful read. Bloom puts her own spin on the
genre while still adhering to some of the plotting devices fans of
mysteries might expect. I thought it was hilarious, a real gas to read.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas