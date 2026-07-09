Book Nook: 'Whispers from Dark Waters' by David Franceschelli

David Franceschelli worked for decades prosecuting murder cases in

Montgomery County. Franceschelli is retired and keeps busy now writing books featuring Blake Moretti, a DA who prosecutes killers. On the job training for a novelist could not get much more real than that as Franceschelli knows the ins and outs of courtroom dramas, having lived them for so many years. Franceschelli worked on more than 200 homicide trials.

In his latest "Whispers from Dark Waters," the second book in the

series, Moretti finds himself in mortal danger as he attempts to convict

a killer who is deeply connected with the political power structure of

the area. The killer's father is a powerful, corrupt judge. Witnesses

keep dying mysteriously — if Moretti isn't careful, he could be next.

Note: During this interview the author revisited some of the actual

cases he worked on. The details can be a bit gruesome so be warned and bear that in mind while you listen.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.