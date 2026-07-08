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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Rise Anyway - a Memoir of Survival, Fatherhood, and Becoming' by Brice Davis

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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Brice Davis
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Brice Davis grew up in Xenia, Ohio. In his new memoir he describes what
that was like and how by the time he was a young adult he was dealing
with some real problems. Davis suffered from depression, he had panic
attacks, and then he began feeling ill, really ill. By the time the
doctors figured out what was wrong with him he was in bad shape. He
began getting treatment for his illness while at the same time he was
trying to gain full custody of his young daughter. This is quite a
story. Davis tells it with clarity, courage, and determination.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas