Book Nook: 'Rise Anyway - a Memoir of Survival, Fatherhood, and Becoming' by Brice Davis

Brice Davis grew up in Xenia, Ohio. In his new memoir he describes what

that was like and how by the time he was a young adult he was dealing

with some real problems. Davis suffered from depression, he had panic

attacks, and then he began feeling ill, really ill. By the time the

doctors figured out what was wrong with him he was in bad shape. He

began getting treatment for his illness while at the same time he was

trying to gain full custody of his young daughter. This is quite a

story. Davis tells it with clarity, courage, and determination.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.