Book Nook: 'Here Where We Stand-the Shawnee Springs Stories' by Ed Davis

Ed Davis returned to the program to discuss his latest book, "Here Where

We Stand-the Shawnee Springs Stories." Davis has lived in Yellow Springs since the 1980s and long time residents of this community will surely recognize the similarities between his little town of Shawnee Springs and the real thing, or at least the way the town once was. Time passes, landmarks change, people die, but fiction lives!

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

