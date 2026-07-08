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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Here Where We Stand-the Shawnee Springs Stories' by Ed Davis

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 8, 2026 at 7:07 AM EDT
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a book cover of a bridge photo that says "here we stand"
Davis
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Ed Davis returned to the program to discuss his latest book, "Here Where
We Stand-the Shawnee Springs Stories." Davis has lived in Yellow Springs since the 1980s and long time residents of this community will surely recognize the similarities between his little town of Shawnee Springs and the real thing, or at least the way the town once was. Time passes, landmarks change, people die, but fiction lives!

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas