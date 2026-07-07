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Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: Remembering Tim Johnston who died on May 26

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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a book cover that says "the current" and shows cracked ice
Tim Johnston
/
Contributed

Some interviews come to me in mysterious ways. One time I was selling
some things on eBay and a random guy contacted me to ask about an item.
We had a conversation through eBay and he casually mentioned he had
written some books. It turned out he was one of the founding writers for
The Onion!

After quite some time he was a driving past Yellow Springs one day and
dropped in to tape a radio show. As he was leaving he gifted me a six
pack of quite precious beer he was smuggling back to New York from
Madison. Very kind and memorable.

I might not have ever heard of Tim Johnston if I had not had an old
friend from my high school years who reached out to me ten years ago to
tell me had a friend named Tim Johnston and that Tim's a great writer.

I ended up doing two radio shows with Tim and my friend was right, Tim
was a great writer. Tim told me that some writers say "write what you
know." Tim took that the other way, he said "write what you don't know."

Tim had been a carpenter for years and his novels were like his
woodworking: precise, finely crafted, workmanlike, and totally gorgeous.
This program was for you, Tim.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas