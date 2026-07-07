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Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Colors of the Mountain' by Da Chen

By Vick Mickunas
Published July 7, 2026 at 7:04 AM EDT
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a book cover that says "colors of the mountain"
Da Chen
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Contributed

Da Chen published his first book, a memoir with the title "Colors of the
Mountain" in 1999. It became a bestseller. When it was reissued in
paperback in 2001 he came through Dayton on book tour and made the trip
out to our studios to do this live interview with me. He also brought
along his bamboo flute.

We had what I can only describe as an incredible conversation about his
life that day. And he honored us by playing a song on his flute that had
been passed down in his family through generations. That was a
hauntingly gorgeous performance.

It was the author's only appearance in the Book Nook. He died in 2019 at
the age of 57.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas