Best of the Book Nook: 'Colors of the Mountain' by Da Chen

Da Chen published his first book, a memoir with the title "Colors of the

Mountain" in 1999. It became a bestseller. When it was reissued in

paperback in 2001 he came through Dayton on book tour and made the trip

out to our studios to do this live interview with me. He also brought

along his bamboo flute.

We had what I can only describe as an incredible conversation about his

life that day. And he honored us by playing a song on his flute that had

been passed down in his family through generations. That was a

hauntingly gorgeous performance.

It was the author's only appearance in the Book Nook. He died in 2019 at

the age of 57.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

