Book Nook: 'Never Say Die' by Meredith Doench

In the latest thriller by Meredith Doench we encounter one of the

creepiest villains in crime fiction. In a fictional Ohio community

someone is abducting children. There's a pattern to it; the abductees

are six years old, they have been abducted six years apart, and when one

gets abducted a teenaged victim has been left behind at the abduction

site, dead. This disturbing premise is at the center of this new novel

by Meredith Doench and for the police officer who is investigating this

latest abduction, it feels personal. This is one of the darkest stories

yet from this author. During this interview she confessed that doing the

research for this story was very disturbing for her.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.