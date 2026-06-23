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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Abigail Trench - a Novel of Washington's Spy Ring' by Randy Overbeck

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:48 PM EDT
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published his debut novel "Leave No Child Behind." At the time he was
still working as a school administrator, in Xenia, if memory serves.
Overbeck went on to retire from his long academic career and has thrown
himself full force into writing novels. This new one, "Abigail Trench -
a Novel of Washington's Spy Ring" is the first book in what he hopes to
be a quartet of books about the Culper Ring, a group of Americans who
conducted espionage against the British during the Revolutionary War.

Overbeck made his fifth appearance on the program to talk about it. He
was fairly exuberant, this book was just published by a major publisher,
all his hard work seems to be paying off. And this one came out just in
time for the sesquicentennial! Overbeck resides in Lebanon, Ohio.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas