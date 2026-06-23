Book Nook: 'Abigail Trench - a Novel of Washington's Spy Ring' by Randy Overbeck

published his debut novel "Leave No Child Behind." At the time he was

still working as a school administrator, in Xenia, if memory serves.

Overbeck went on to retire from his long academic career and has thrown

himself full force into writing novels. This new one, "Abigail Trench -

a Novel of Washington's Spy Ring" is the first book in what he hopes to

be a quartet of books about the Culper Ring, a group of Americans who

conducted espionage against the British during the Revolutionary War.

Overbeck made his fifth appearance on the program to talk about it. He

was fairly exuberant, this book was just published by a major publisher,

all his hard work seems to be paying off. And this one came out just in

time for the sesquicentennial! Overbeck resides in Lebanon, Ohio.