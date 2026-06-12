Book Nook: 'To See Beyond' by Anna Badkhen

Anna Badkhen made her 5th appearance on the program to discuss her new

essay collection "To See Beyond." When her publicist inquired if I might

be interested in having Anna on again I wondered; is this a rhetorical

question?! Every time I speak with Anna Badkhen I find myself wishing

she would write faster. Of course I'm joking. Her books are always worth

waiting for. It is just that she has so much to say and I love hearing

what that is.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.