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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'To See Beyond' by Anna Badkhen

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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Anna Badkhen
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Anna Badkhen made her 5th appearance on the program to discuss her new
essay collection "To See Beyond." When her publicist inquired if I might
be interested in having Anna on again I wondered; is this a rhetorical
question?! Every time I speak with Anna Badkhen I find myself wishing
she would write faster. Of course I'm joking. Her books are always worth
waiting for. It is just that she has so much to say and I love hearing
what that is.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas