Book Nook: 'A Brief History of Hugh Taylor Birch and Helen Birch Bartlett' by Eric Johnson

Hugh Taylor Birch and Helen Birch Bartlett are names that have faded into the depths of time but these were individuals who made an impact of the natural world as well as the world of fine art. This father and daughter pair became philanthropists. Hugh Taylor Birch bought up the land adjacent to the Antioch College campus in Yellow Springs, preserving it from development, and then deeded it to Antioch as the nature preserve now known as Glen Helen, in honor of his daughter.

Helen Birch Bartlett amassed an extraordinary art collection. While their names are mostly forgotten today they made a real difference in the world through their care and generosity.

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