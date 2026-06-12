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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'A Brief History of Hugh Taylor Birch and Helen Birch Bartlett' by Eric Johnson

By Vick Mickunas
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:27 AM EDT
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Eric Johnson
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Hugh Taylor Birch and Helen Birch Bartlett are names that have faded into the depths of time but these were individuals who made an impact of the natural world as well as the world of fine art. This father and daughter pair became philanthropists. Hugh Taylor Birch bought up the land adjacent to the Antioch College campus in Yellow Springs, preserving it from development, and then deeded it to Antioch as the nature preserve now known as Glen Helen, in honor of his daughter.

Helen Birch Bartlett amassed an extraordinary art collection. While their names are mostly forgotten today they made a real difference in the world through their care and generosity.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas