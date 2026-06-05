Book Nook: An interview with Rubin Battino

Rubin Battino moved to Yellow Springs sixty years ago. He is now 94 years old. Rubin has taught chemistry, written plays, traveled the

world, and he is a licensed counselor and still practices today. He has also written many books. He has written books about chemistry and psychology and therapy. During this interview he mentioned that his steadiest seller is a book that came out two decades ago: "Ericksonian Approaches: A comprehensive manual" (2005).

Rubin had asked me about appearing on the program on several previous occasions I did not agree to interview him because he didn't have a new book out at those times. I finally relented, after all, neither of us is getting any younger. I'm glad I did, we had a lovely conversation about books, travel, longevity, and life.

Here are several other titles from his bibliography:

"Guided Imagery: Psychotherapy and Healing Through the Mind Body Connection" (2007)

"Thermodynamics An Introduction" (1968)

"Healing Language" (2011)