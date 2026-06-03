Best of Book Nook: 'Breaking Clean' by Judy Blunt

(Original recording made in 2003)

In 2003 I spoke to Judy Blunt about her memoir "Breaking Clean." It had just come out in paperback. It was a bestseller in hardcover. We spoke on the phone she was in Montana where the book was set. It tells her story in a stream of consciousness style with essays about how she grew up, how she got married, and how she eventually rebelled against the rigid patriarchal society of rural Montana. It also shows us how she became a writer.

During our conversation she talked about her next book and what it might be. I just looked her up online to see what other books she has published and realized that this book is it, that she had this one really fine book inside her and once it came out, there were no more.

She then went on to a long career teaching creative writing at the University of Montana.

