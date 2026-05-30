Best of Book Nook: 'The Deadly Groom-an Ohio/Arkansas True Crime Saga' by Joe Fenley

(Original recording made in 2001)

In 2001 Joe Fenley appeared on the program to talk about his book "The Deadly Groom-an Ohio/Arkansas True Crime Saga." During the 1970s Fenley was on the crime beat for the Dayton Daily News when he covered a story about a couple from Dayton who had gone on vacation in Arkansas. Only one of them returned, the husband. He said his wife had drowned in a boating accident. Eventually the husband was accused of murdering her. The husband was put on trial in Arkansas but he was not convicted. Then they tried him again in a second trial and once again he was not convicted. Almost a decade after she died he was convicted in a third trial and eventually the man died in prison. There's a lot more to this story. In this interview with the late Joe Fenley we witness the unrelenting force that drove a reporter to never let go of a captivating and complex story. If you love the true crime genre you will want to listen to this one.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.