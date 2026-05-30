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Book Nook

Best of Book Nook: 'The Deadly Groom-an Ohio/Arkansas True Crime Saga' by Joe Fenley

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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(Original recording made in 2001)

In 2001 Joe Fenley appeared on the program to talk about his book "The Deadly Groom-an Ohio/Arkansas True Crime Saga." During the 1970s Fenley was on the crime beat for the Dayton Daily News when he covered a story about a couple from Dayton who had gone on vacation in Arkansas. Only one of them returned, the husband. He said his wife had drowned in a boating accident. Eventually the husband was accused of murdering her. The husband was put on trial in Arkansas but he was not convicted. Then they tried him again in a second trial and once again he was not convicted. Almost a decade after she died he was convicted in a third trial and eventually the man died in prison. There's a lot more to this story. In this interview with the late Joe Fenley we witness the unrelenting force that drove a reporter to never let go of a captivating and complex story. If you love the true crime genre you will want to listen to this one.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas