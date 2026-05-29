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Book Nook

Best of Book Nook: 'The Longevity Code" by Zorba Paster, M.D.

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:59 PM EDT
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Zobra Paster
Zobra Paster
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Contributed
Zobra Paster

(original interview recorded in 2001)

Dr. Zorba Paster was a familiar voice on public radio for many years as the host of the program "On Your Health." 25 years ago he published what became his most notable book, "The Longevity Code: Your Personal Prescription for a Longer, Sweeter Life" and he passed through Dayton on book tour. He came out to Yellow Springs to do this live interview we had a marvelous time together. He was informative, entertaining, and best of all, a real human being.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas