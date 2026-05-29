Best of Book Nook: 'The Longevity Code" by Zorba Paster, M.D.

(original interview recorded in 2001)

Dr. Zorba Paster was a familiar voice on public radio for many years as the host of the program "On Your Health." 25 years ago he published what became his most notable book, "The Longevity Code: Your Personal Prescription for a Longer, Sweeter Life" and he passed through Dayton on book tour. He came out to Yellow Springs to do this live interview we had a marvelous time together. He was informative, entertaining, and best of all, a real human being.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.