Best of the Book Nook: 'The Great Big Book of Tomorrow' by Tom Tomorrow

Political cartoonists delight in depicting politicians who have distinctive appearances which make them more fun to caricature. During the administration of President Richard M. Nixon the political cartoonists had a wonderful time drawing cartoons of Nixon. Now under the current administration in Washington we are experiencing another golden age of political cartoonists.

While reflecting upon that prior period with Nixon and this new age with Trump I recalled the live interview I did on September 11, 2003 with the

political cartoonist Tom Tomorrow. His actual name is Dan Perkins and in 2003 his distinctive work was being syndicated widely.

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