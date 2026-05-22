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Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'The Great Big Book of Tomorrow' by Tom Tomorrow

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 22, 2026 at 1:12 PM EDT
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a book cover called "a great big book"
Tom Tomorrow
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Contributed

Political cartoonists delight in depicting politicians who have distinctive appearances which make them more fun to caricature. During the administration of President Richard M. Nixon the political cartoonists had a wonderful time drawing cartoons of Nixon. Now under the current administration in Washington we are experiencing another golden age of political cartoonists.

While reflecting upon that prior period with Nixon and this new age with Trump I recalled the live interview I did on September 11, 2003 with the
political cartoonist Tom Tomorrow. His actual name is Dan Perkins and in 2003 his distinctive work was being syndicated widely.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas