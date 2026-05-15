Best of Book Nook: 'For Bea: The Story of the Beagle that Changed my Life' by Kristin von Kreisler

(original recording made in 2003)

Twenty-three years ago I did my only interview with Kristin von Kreisler. She had just published a book about the beagle she found one day and the

enduring bond that was formed between them after she rescued Bea the beagle. Bea had been used for scientific research and her escape and

chance encounter with Kristin von Kreisler is only the first amazing

thing that happened. Bea had been abused and was severely traumatized,

but over time she recovered and eventually had a happy life during her

final years.

If you love animals like I do you will want to listen to this interview.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

