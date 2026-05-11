Best of Book Nook: 'Believing It All: What My Children Taught Me About Trout Fishing, Jelly Toast, and Life'
(Original recording made in 2001)
Twenty-five years ago I did my only interview with Marc Parent. Marc was a
stay-at-home dad with two young sons, he cared for the boys while his
partner taught school in rural Pennsylvania. Marc had lived previously
in New York City where he had a job intervening in cases of child abuse.
He was on a book tour that day in June and he stopped by our studios to
do a live interview. This book is a collection of essays that were
inspired by spending so much time with his two boys. They had all these
experiences together and many wonderful conversations. Children really
see the world with open eyes. I have never had any children but I sure
remember the joys of childhood. This book took me back to those days,
reinvigorating my sense of wonder.