Book Nook: 'Violent Masterpiece' by Jordan Harper
2026 is turning into one spectacular year for crime fiction. I keep
reading new crime novels and saying to myself, wow, that was fantastic.
Then I'll read another one and think, this is even better! Amazing and
quite enjoyable.
"A Violent Masterpiece" by Jordan Harper is another one. I read it and
thought, this is incredible! I have become a huge fan of this author and
when I spoke to him about it he was quite willing to venture into some
rabbit holes. He spent five minutes talking about his favorite film
genres and an ambitious film study he has undertaken that will last for
many years. And he even talked about the novel he is writing now. So
when this interview aired I was somewhat astonished to see he had just
been featured in a very impressive article in the New York Times, it ran
that same day as this interview. He never mentioned it! Look it up, I
learned a lot from that newspaper article. For one thing, I had no idea
he had done so much writing for television or why he had stopped doing
it. Fascinating guy.
The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.