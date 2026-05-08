Book Nook: 'Violent Masterpiece' by Jordan Harper

2026 is turning into one spectacular year for crime fiction. I keep

reading new crime novels and saying to myself, wow, that was fantastic.

Then I'll read another one and think, this is even better! Amazing and

quite enjoyable.

"A Violent Masterpiece" by Jordan Harper is another one. I read it and

thought, this is incredible! I have become a huge fan of this author and

when I spoke to him about it he was quite willing to venture into some

rabbit holes. He spent five minutes talking about his favorite film

genres and an ambitious film study he has undertaken that will last for

many years. And he even talked about the novel he is writing now. So

when this interview aired I was somewhat astonished to see he had just

been featured in a very impressive article in the New York Times, it ran

that same day as this interview. He never mentioned it! Look it up, I

learned a lot from that newspaper article. For one thing, I had no idea

he had done so much writing for television or why he had stopped doing

it. Fascinating guy.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.