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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Secret History of French Cooking' by Luke Barr

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:36 PM EDT
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In Luke Barr's new book we learn the history of a food movement that
swept through France during the 1960s and 1970s. It was called nouvelle
cuisine and it eventually spread to America and elsewhere. The author
shows us how this happened and we meet the chefs who were instrumental
in popularizing and spreading this type of food preparation. While
nouvelle cuisine was fading out by the 1980s it did change the ways we
perceive menus in restaurants. It had become acceptable for chefs to try
new things, to experiment, and this changed the ways we cook and how we
eat.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas