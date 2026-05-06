Book Nook: 'The Secret History of French Cooking' by Luke Barr

In Luke Barr's new book we learn the history of a food movement that

swept through France during the 1960s and 1970s. It was called nouvelle

cuisine and it eventually spread to America and elsewhere. The author

shows us how this happened and we meet the chefs who were instrumental

in popularizing and spreading this type of food preparation. While

nouvelle cuisine was fading out by the 1980s it did change the ways we

perceive menus in restaurants. It had become acceptable for chefs to try

new things, to experiment, and this changed the ways we cook and how we

eat.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.