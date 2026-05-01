Book Nook: 'The Left and the Lucky' by Willy Vlautin
Willy Vlautin appeared on the program last year to discuss his latest
book "The Horse" and the most recent album by his band The Delines. We
had a lot of fun talking about his fiction and his songwriting that day
and with the recent release of another new novel and another new CD by
the Delines, we decided to do it again.
The new book is "The Left and the Lucky" and the latest CD is "The Set
Up." Willy joined up with us by phone from Oregon so we could talk about
this latest story about a big hearted house painter named Eddie and how
he took a struggling neighbor kid named Russell under his wing. I shed a
few tears reading this tearjerker. And we headed into our breaks as
Willy played DJ for us and introduced several songs from this superb new
recording.
Vlautin was holding out on us though. He neglected to mention he had
just taped an interview with Scott Simon for NPR. Listeners who were
tuned in for this program on the Saturday it aired got a double dose of
Willy Vlautin; first in the Book Nook and then again on Weekend Edition.
I do enjoy scooping the network, even if it is only by a matter of
minutes.
The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.