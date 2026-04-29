© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: Celebrating National Poetry Month with the poet Shuly Xóchitl Cawood

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Shuly Xochitl Cawood
/
Contributed

Shuly Xóchitl Cawood is a Yellow Springs native who now resides in Tennessee.
Shuly writes poetry, memoir, fiction, non-fiction, and she teaches
writing. Over the last ten years she has become a regular guest on the
program-it is always such a delight to have her. For National Poetry
Month in April we staged another one of our poetic reunions. Shuly read
some of her favorite poems and also shared a couple of her own. I read a
few, too. This was her 13th appearance in the Book Nook.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas