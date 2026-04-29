Book Nook: Celebrating National Poetry Month with the poet Shuly Xóchitl Cawood

Shuly Xóchitl Cawood is a Yellow Springs native who now resides in Tennessee.

Shuly writes poetry, memoir, fiction, non-fiction, and she teaches

writing. Over the last ten years she has become a regular guest on the

program-it is always such a delight to have her. For National Poetry

Month in April we staged another one of our poetic reunions. Shuly read

some of her favorite poems and also shared a couple of her own. I read a

few, too. This was her 13th appearance in the Book Nook.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.