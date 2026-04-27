Book Nook: 'Ghosts of Fourth Street - My Family, a Death, and the Hills of Duluth' by Laurie Hertzel

Laurie Hertzel grew up in a big Catholic family in the midwest. There

were ten children and her parents were spread pretty thin when it came

to giving them any individual attention. When Hertzel was nine years-old

her oldest brother, 18 year-old Bobby, died in an accident.

In her memoir "Ghosts of Fourth Street - My Family, a Death, and the

Hills of Duluth" the author takes us back to that period in her life as

we witness through her eyes what it was like to be in that family and

how they dealt with their immense sorrow.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.