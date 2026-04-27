© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Ghosts of Fourth Street - My Family, a Death, and the Hills of Duluth' by Laurie Hertzel

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lauren Hertzel
/
Contributed

Laurie Hertzel grew up in a big Catholic family in the midwest. There
were ten children and her parents were spread pretty thin when it came
to giving them any individual attention. When Hertzel was nine years-old
her oldest brother, 18 year-old Bobby, died in an accident.

In her memoir "Ghosts of Fourth Street - My Family, a Death, and the
Hills of Duluth" the author takes us back to that period in her life as
we witness through her eyes what it was like to be in that family and
how they dealt with their immense sorrow.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas