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Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'Los Alamos' by Joseph Kanon

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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Joseph Kanon
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When Joseph Kanon appeared on the program in the spring of 1997 he was
on a book tour for his first novel, "Los Alamos." The book was a murder
mystery set in 1945 in the top secret location where the atomic bomb was
being developed, a place so secretive that most people didn't know it
existed. The following year Kanon received the Edgar Award for that book
and he has gone on to a successful career as a novelist, his most recent
one, "Shanghai," came out last year.

The author made a number of appearances on the program back in the day,
when touring authors made frequent stops in Dayton. The last time he
appeared on the program, in 2003, a Wright State film student sat in
with us during the interview because he was making a short film about my
day at WYSO.

Kanon was no stranger to publishing, before he embarked on his career
writing fiction he had a long one in the industry - he was an
editor-in-chief at some major imprints. "Los Alamos" was reissued most
recently as a paperback in 2017.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas