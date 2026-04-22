Best of the Book Nook: 'Los Alamos' by Joseph Kanon

When Joseph Kanon appeared on the program in the spring of 1997 he was

on a book tour for his first novel, "Los Alamos." The book was a murder

mystery set in 1945 in the top secret location where the atomic bomb was

being developed, a place so secretive that most people didn't know it

existed. The following year Kanon received the Edgar Award for that book

and he has gone on to a successful career as a novelist, his most recent

one, "Shanghai," came out last year.

The author made a number of appearances on the program back in the day,

when touring authors made frequent stops in Dayton. The last time he

appeared on the program, in 2003, a Wright State film student sat in

with us during the interview because he was making a short film about my

day at WYSO.

Kanon was no stranger to publishing, before he embarked on his career

writing fiction he had a long one in the industry - he was an

editor-in-chief at some major imprints. "Los Alamos" was reissued most

recently as a paperback in 2017.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

