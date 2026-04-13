Best of the Book Nook: 'Heartbreaker' by Julie Garwood

(original recording made in 2000)

The late Julie Garwood made several appearances on the program back in

the days when romance writers made regular book tour visits to Dayton.

When she came through to do a live interview with me in 2000 she had

already sold over 30 million books. Those books had all been historical

romances. On this day in 2000 she was promoting her contemporary

romantic suspense novel "Heartbreaker," her first of many contemporary

romances that were then to follow.

Julie Garwood's books continue to sell. Over 40 million copies so far.

She died in 2023.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.