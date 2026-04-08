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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Delivery' by Andrew Welsh-Huggins

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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a book cover with a car driving down a road called "the delivery"
Andrew Welsh-Huggins
/
Contributed

One of my favorite crime novels from the previous year was "The
Mailman," the first book in the Mercury Carter series by Andrew
Welsh-Huggins. The author is a long-time journalist in the Columbus area
and a few years ago he finally set aside his full-time journalism career
to focus on his other career of writing fiction. He had been doing both
things for years.

This new series featuring Mercury Carter is a winner. I loved the first
book and was nervous about this second one; would it be a good as the
first one, better? Or, disappointing? I am happy to declare both books
have knocked me out of my recliner.

Mercury Carter is a delivery guy. He has his own private delivery
service and has never failed to complete a delivery. He also has this
peculiar habit of stumbling upon ongoing crime activities and since he's
a good citizen, he'll usually intervene. The thugs he encounters don't
feel threatened by this unassuming dweeb who wears a baseball cap and a
utility vest. Their failure to recognize the level of threat he
represents often results in them on the ground, defenseless, their
wrists zip-tied, and their astonishment about their sudden defeats can
be delightful for the reader.

That's all I'm saying. I love this series.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas