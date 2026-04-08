Book Nook: 'The Delivery' by Andrew Welsh-Huggins

One of my favorite crime novels from the previous year was "The

Mailman," the first book in the Mercury Carter series by Andrew

Welsh-Huggins. The author is a long-time journalist in the Columbus area

and a few years ago he finally set aside his full-time journalism career

to focus on his other career of writing fiction. He had been doing both

things for years.

This new series featuring Mercury Carter is a winner. I loved the first

book and was nervous about this second one; would it be a good as the

first one, better? Or, disappointing? I am happy to declare both books

have knocked me out of my recliner.

Mercury Carter is a delivery guy. He has his own private delivery

service and has never failed to complete a delivery. He also has this

peculiar habit of stumbling upon ongoing crime activities and since he's

a good citizen, he'll usually intervene. The thugs he encounters don't

feel threatened by this unassuming dweeb who wears a baseball cap and a

utility vest. Their failure to recognize the level of threat he

represents often results in them on the ground, defenseless, their

wrists zip-tied, and their astonishment about their sudden defeats can

be delightful for the reader.

That's all I'm saying. I love this series.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.