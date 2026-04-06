Best of the Book Nook: 'The Kommandant's Mistress' and 'Only with the Heart' by Sherri Szeman

(original recording made in 2000)

In 2000 I did two interviews with a Yellow Springs writer named Sherri

Szeman. We did the first one because her first novel "The Kommandant's

Mistress" had just been reissued. We did the second interview a couple

of weeks later when her second novel, "Only with the Heart" was

released. They are very different books. We had another reason for doing

the second interview so quickly; her book "The Kommandant's Mistress"

had just been optioned for a possible film adaptation by Patrick

Stewart. Listen to this interview to discover the excitement that caused

and what eventually happened with that project.

In 2005 the author changed her name to Alexandria Constantinova Szeman.

In 2013 these first two novels were reissued under that author name,

just in case you are looking for them. The original versions under her

pen name of Sherri Szeman are out of print.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.