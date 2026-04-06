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Book Nook

Best of the Book Nook: 'The Kommandant's Mistress' and 'Only with the Heart' by Sherri Szeman

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 6, 2026 at 11:29 AM EDT
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two book covers showing women called "The Kommandant's Mistress" by Sherri Szeman and "Only with the Heart" by Sherri Szeman
Sherri Szeman
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Contributed

(original recording made in 2000)

In 2000 I did two interviews with a Yellow Springs writer named Sherri
Szeman. We did the first one because her first novel "The Kommandant's
Mistress" had just been reissued. We did the second interview a couple
of weeks later when her second novel, "Only with the Heart" was
released. They are very different books. We had another reason for doing
the second interview so quickly; her book "The Kommandant's Mistress"
had just been optioned for a possible film adaptation by Patrick
Stewart. Listen to this interview to discover the excitement that caused
and what eventually happened with that project.

In 2005 the author changed her name to Alexandria Constantinova Szeman.
In 2013 these first two novels were reissued under that author name,
just in case you are looking for them. The original versions under her
pen name of Sherri Szeman are out of print.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas