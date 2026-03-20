Book Nook: 'The Rock 'N' Roll Haggadah' by Meredith Ochs, illustrated by Kay Miller

In their new book "The Rock 'N' Roll Haggadah: Your Guide to a Seder

That Rocks!" Meredith Ochs and Kay Miller trace the roots of the Jewish

Passover celebration by looking back at the history of it, how it is

observed, and what it means to those who mark the occasion. In this book

we discover many well known musicians who have observed Passover and how they did it. Most of those musicians were Jewish but some of them were

not. Joey Ramone was. Madonna wasn't. Lou Reed was, but even though he

seemed like an atheist he still observed Passover. So did Leonard Cohen

who was born Jewish, and Jeff Tweedy who has converted to Judaism. Ochs

and Miller also put together a Spotify playlist for their rock 'n' roll

Passover.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

