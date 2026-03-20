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Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Rock 'N' Roll Haggadah' by Meredith Ochs, illustrated by Kay Miller

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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the book cover that says "your guide to a seder that rocks" with a cartoon of moses playing a guitar made out of the ten commandments
Oschs/Miller
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Contributed

In their new book "The Rock 'N' Roll Haggadah: Your Guide to a Seder
That Rocks!" Meredith Ochs and Kay Miller trace the roots of the Jewish
Passover celebration by looking back at the history of it, how it is
observed, and what it means to those who mark the occasion. In this book
we discover many well known musicians who have observed Passover and how they did it. Most of those musicians were Jewish but some of them were
not. Joey Ramone was. Madonna wasn't. Lou Reed was, but even though he
seemed like an atheist he still observed Passover. So did Leonard Cohen
who was born Jewish, and Jeff Tweedy who has converted to Judaism. Ochs
and Miller also put together a Spotify playlist for their rock 'n' roll
Passover.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas