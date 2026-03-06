Book Nook: 'Heartland: a Forgotten Place, an Impossible Dream, and the Miracle of Larry Bird' by Keith O'Brien

Keith O'Brien returned to the program to discuss Larry Bird, a

basketball player from Indiana who leaped from obscurity to fame. You

might recall the last time O'Brien was on the show it was to talk about

his book "Charlie Hustle," a biography of Pete Rose, the legendary

Cincinnati Reds player who would surely be in the Baseball Hall of Fame

except he had a gambling problem and he kept denying it. Perhaps now

that Rose has relocated to that heavenly ballpark he'll eventually be

considered for a posthumous HOF honor.

Larry Bird had secrets of his own but they were not scandalous, they

were deeply personal. Bird's shyness and reluctance to be interviewed

made him something of an enigma. He let his skills on the basketball

court speak for him instead. When he played in the NCAA championship

game in 1979 he was dealing with a broken finger. That game was watched

by over 50 million people as Bird's Indiana State team played Michigan

State, Magic Johnson's team. Bird and Johnson could not have been more

different. While Magic was charismatic and effusive Bird could be silent

and withdrawn. They both went on to extraordinary success in the pro

game.

In this book O'Brien shows us how Bird might have vanished and never

become famous. Two determined men sought him out and brought him back

into the collegiate ranks. Bird had gone back home to French Lick,

Indiana where he had been perfectly content working on a municipal

garbage truck after a brief period at Indiana University when Coach

Bobby Knight was unable to retain the services a country boy who was

uneasy on that big campus.

