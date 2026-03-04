© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Escape to America' by David Truong

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
a book cover says "escape to america"

David Truong wrote about what it took for his family to finally escape from Vietnam and the hardships they endured in doing so.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
