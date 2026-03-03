Best of the Book Nook: 'Affluenza: How Overconsumption Is Killing Us and How to Fight Back' by John De Graaf

(Original recording made in 2001)

At least 25 years ago we were consuming 25% of the world's

resources, today it could be more. In 2001, I spoke to John De Graaf about his book "Affluenza." De Graaf is also a documentary filmmaker and his film "Affluenza" was a special program on PBS. Our overconsumption was a pressing concern in 2001 and it is even more so now. Is there a

cure for "Affluenza"? We can hope. This interview still feels fresh and timely because our overconsumption has not been curtailed.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

