Best of the Book Nook: 'Affluenza: How Overconsumption Is Killing Us and How to Fight Back' by John De Graaf

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 3, 2026 at 2:44 PM EST
(Original recording made in 2001)

At least 25 years ago we were consuming 25% of the world's
resources, today it could be more. In 2001, I spoke to John De Graaf about his book "Affluenza." De Graaf is also a documentary filmmaker and his film "Affluenza" was a special program on PBS. Our overconsumption was a pressing concern in 2001 and it is even more so now. Is there a
cure for "Affluenza"? We can hope. This interview still feels fresh and timely because our overconsumption has not been curtailed.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
