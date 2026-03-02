© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'I Built That! And So Can You' by Roger Hoover

By Vick Mickunas
Published March 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
The author of "I Built That! And So Can You," Roger Hoover, pictured next to Vick Mickunas.

Roger Hoover sent me an email to ask if I wanted to read the book he has
written? Roger has been involved in the fabrication and installation of
sheet metal all over our region for over half a century and he is still
doing it.

I knew nothing about this subject before I read his book. Now I know a
little bit. Hoover knows a lot. Listen to this interview to hear his
wisdom and his advice. I thoroughly enjoyed meeting him and am so glad
he contacted me about his memoir.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
