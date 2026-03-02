Book Nook: 'I Built That! And So Can You' by Roger Hoover

Roger Hoover sent me an email to ask if I wanted to read the book he has

written? Roger has been involved in the fabrication and installation of

sheet metal all over our region for over half a century and he is still

doing it.

I knew nothing about this subject before I read his book. Now I know a

little bit. Hoover knows a lot. Listen to this interview to hear his

wisdom and his advice. I thoroughly enjoyed meeting him and am so glad

he contacted me about his memoir.

