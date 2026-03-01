Book Nook: 'The Last Hitman' by Robin Yocum

Robin Yocum returned to the program to discuss his latest work of

fiction and I have to say, this one is a humdinger."The Last Hitman" is

the story of a contract killer, a guy who executed lethal hits on behalf

of a crime family in the Ohio River Valley.

As the story begins he is getting old, the mobsters he works for have

essentially put him out to pasture, and the FBI is sniffing around,

trying to make him turn on his long time employers and spill his guts

about all the nefarious activities he has observed and participated in.

The story is told through constant flashbacks as Angelo Cipriani, our

semi-retired assassin, fondly remembers how he was originally recruited,

his heyday as a killer, and then the decline of his prospects as the

crime family passed into the hands of a younger generation that lacked

any kind of moral code as well as any respect for this old, apparently

obsolete reminder of the way things used to be.

Yocum has written a lot of books. This one is my favorite so far.

