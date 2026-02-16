Book Nook: 'I Want That!: How We All Became Shoppers' by Thomas Hine

In 2002, I did my only interview with Thomas Hine. He had written a piece

on shopping for The Washington Post and that sparked him to write an

entire book about how we shop. He claimed at the time that two-thirds of

women in the U.S. love to shop while only one third of men do. One

fascinating aspect of our conversation that day was hearing him talk

about shopping online which was a fairly new adventure for many people

back then. He didn't really see it taking off like it has since then.

This is from the book:

"Shopping has a lot in common with sex.

Just about everybody does it.

Some people brag about how well they do it.

Some keep it a secret.

And both provide ample opportunities to make foolish choices."

We had fun that day talking about shopping. I'm a typical male shopper,

I just want to get it over with!