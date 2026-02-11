© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Best of Book Nook: 'What Your Mother Never Told You About Sex' by Dr. Hilda Hutcherson

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 11, 2026 at 2:21 PM EST
a book cover with a fig leaf that says "what your mother never told you about sex"

(Original recording made in 2002)

In 2002 I did a phone interview with Dr. Hilda Hutcherson, a
gynecologist who had a medical practice in Manhattan. Dr. Hutcherson was
the author of several best selling non-fiction books on the subject of
sex. We had a lovely conversation that day. This is one of those topics
that holds up nicely after all these years. The information she shared
with our listeners 24 years ago is just as timely and current today as
it was then.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas is the host of Book Nook on WYSO, which he created in 1994. He has conducted more than 1,700 author interviews, from Studs Terkel to Lee Child to John Glenn. He is a book critic for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News-Sun.
