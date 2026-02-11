Best of Book Nook: 'What Your Mother Never Told You About Sex' by Dr. Hilda Hutcherson

(Original recording made in 2002)

In 2002 I did a phone interview with Dr. Hilda Hutcherson, a

gynecologist who had a medical practice in Manhattan. Dr. Hutcherson was

the author of several best selling non-fiction books on the subject of

sex. We had a lovely conversation that day. This is one of those topics

that holds up nicely after all these years. The information she shared

with our listeners 24 years ago is just as timely and current today as

it was then.